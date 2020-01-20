Global  

Amy Schumer Thanks Fans, Gives Out Phone Number For Support Amid IVF Struggles

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Comedian Amy Schumer opened up on social media about feeling "lucky" in her current pregnancy efforts, thanking fans for support in her "painful and mentally grueling" fertility struggles and giving our her personal phone number.
News video: Amy Schumer 'lucky' to have one healthy embryo amid ongoing IVF process

Amy Schumer 'lucky' to have one healthy embryo amid ongoing IVF process 00:41

 Amy Schumer has confessed she feels "lucky" to have one healthy embryo as she discussed her IVF journey with fans online.

Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis [Video]Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" after her husband Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Amy Schumer Opens Up About Journey With IVF [Video]Amy Schumer Opens Up About Journey With IVF

While making an appearance on the third stop on Oprah Winfrey's "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour," Amy Schumer speaks candidly about her desire to have a second child and her journey

Amy Schumer Provides Update on Her IVF Journey, Thanks Fans for Their Advice & Support

Amy Schumer is giving fans an update on her in vitro fertilization process. The 38-year-old actress/comedian took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to share...
Amy Schumer Shares IVF Results and Thanks Fans as She Continues Journey

Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy Schumer's journey to baby is a marathon, not a sprint. The 38-year-old actress and comedienne revealed the results...
