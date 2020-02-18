Global  

Bright Eyes Announce International Tour

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Bright Eyes Announce International TourIncluding a short British run...

Reformed indie rock greats *Bright Eyes* have announced plans for a full international tour.

The band will play *End Of The Road festival later this year*, with *Conor Oberst & Co.* now confirming a wider series of dates.

Bright Eyes will play a full international tour, with their UK run commencing on September 1st at London's eventim Apollo.

Hitting Manchester Apollo on September 2nd, the group then play Glasgow, and Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 21st) at 9am.

Catch Bright Eyes at the following shows:

*September*
1 *London* Eventim Apollo
2 *Manchester* O2 Apollo
3 *Glasgow* Barrowland
4 *Dublin* Vicar Street
5 *Birmingham* O2 Institute

Photo Credit: *Shawn Brackbill*

