Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

cbs4.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour 00:33

 Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to scrap his US tour because he's still not recovered from his back surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne scraps North American Tour [Video]Ozzy Osbourne scraps North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has scrapped his 2020 North American dates so he can focus on his health.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 [Video]Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

In January, 71 year old Ozzy and his wife Sharon appeared on TV and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Ozzy Osbourne Cancels American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels American TourAs he gains treatment for Parkinson's... Rock legend *Ozzy Osbourne* has been forced to cancel his upcoming North American tour. The massive run of shows...
Clash

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to 'recover' from 'health issues,' will receive treatment in Europe

Ozzy Osbourne's North American tour has been canceled, a representative said.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

OCWorldwide1

OCRUSH RT @CNN: Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American dates of his 2020 "No More Tours 2" to deal with his health issues. The 71-year-old… 27 seconds ago

DIEBYTHESW0RD

𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚝𝚢 🕷️🕸️ RT @AltPress: BREAKING: @OzzyOsbourne has cancelled his North American tour with @marilynmanson to travel overseas for additional health tr… 1 minute ago

rockdalecitizen

The Rockdale Citizen Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for medical treatments https://t.co/MzsCNh6Plp https://t.co/HrSivLx7P1 4 minutes ago

TheHenryHerald

The Henry Herald Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for medical treatments https://t.co/lB19i3lAIY https://t.co/pebypw5C0c 4 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami #OzzyOsbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing at th… https://t.co/EGMnrf1Hk8 4 minutes ago

WFSBnews

WFSB Channel 3 His June 20th show at Mohegan Sun has also been canceled https://t.co/UnWvdPr1Yf 4 minutes ago

MaggotDozer

Dozer RT @Loudwire: .@OzzyOsbourne cancels 2020 North American tour due to health issues: https://t.co/9XFia9ooLF 4 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for 'various health issues' https://t.co/6LGBPpbosd #OzzyOsbourne 5 minutes ago

