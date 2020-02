"Four Kids and It" - cast: Michael Caine, Bill Nighy, Matthew Goode, Russell Brand, Paula Patton, Ashley Aufderheide, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Billy Jenkins, Ellie-Mae Siame, Michael Caine Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* An adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's novel, "Four Children and It"follows the story of four children who are horrified to learn ... *Release date :* TBA 2020*Synopsis :* An adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's novel, "Four Children and It"follows the story of four children who are horrified to learn ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published 'Four Kids And It' Trailer 00:59 Four Kids And It Trailer - Alice and David take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday to a Cornish cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when, on the local beach, the kids discover a magical and very grumpy Psammead. You Might Like

Tweets about this