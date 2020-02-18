'Bad Decisions' Is The Most Fun The Strokes Have Sounded In A Decade Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

It's a return to their classic sound...



*The Strokes* have shared their new single 'Bad Decisions'.



The New York band are on the comeback trail, recently airing new material during a benefit show for Democrat politician Bernie Sanders.



New album 'The New Abnormal' lands on April 10th, it's cover adorned with a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.



Set to play London's Roundhouse tomorrow night - February 19th - The Strokes have shared something brand new for fans.



'Bad Decisions' taps into that classic Strokes sound, a spiky '78 indie-punk jam with a gloriously alluring chorus.



Julian Casablancas leads from the front, but it's a true group performance, with its unkempt, lo-fi sound recalling 'The Modern Age' EP.



The video features some Strokes automatons, but scene takes a turn for the surreal - and horrific - when they malfunction.



