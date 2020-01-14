Global  

"Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies speaks about mental illness on Dr. Oz

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Lark Voorhies speaks to Dr. Oz about her mental illness on an appearance scheduled to air Feb. 19. 2020.
'Saved by the Bell' star Lark Voorhies says she feels 'slighted and hurt' about not being a part of reboot

"Saved by the Bell" cast members have also reunited for a dinner to celebrate "30 years of friendship" in 2019 which Voorhies was missing from.
USATODAY.com

Lark Voorhies Felt 'Slighted' & 'Hurt' About Being Left Out of 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

Lark Voorhies is opening up about being left out of the Saved By The Bell reboot. During her appearance on the Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday (February 18), the actress...
Just Jared


ian_sager

Ian Sager RT @DrOz: "I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt." "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies joins me Wednesday to discuss her m… 14 minutes ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Saved By The Bell's Lark Voorhies blames mental health for reboot snub https://t.co/Q6cqzKDBtc 21 minutes ago

edwardjac727272

Edward Jack RT @USATODAY: "Saved by the Bell" is working on a reboot of the classic teen show, but there's one key character who will be missing from t… 38 minutes ago

Texas_Girl84

Stefanie⚾️ RT @TVInsider: Original 'Saved by the Bell' star Lark Voorhies is speaking out about not being included in the revival series https://t.co/… 57 minutes ago

schizocidal

Schizocidal Lark Voorhies opens up about her mental illness, ‘Saved By the Bell’ reboot snub - Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/egvN3Nh9o3 1 hour ago

virgiliocorrado

virgiliocorrado RT @CBSNews: "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies feels "slighted and hurt" that she wasn't asked to be part of the show's reboot https:/… 1 hour ago

Linguisaa_

L Pretty fucked up they didn’t invite Lark Voorhies to the reboot making of saved by the bell, but invited Porn Star Screech. 1 hour ago

TVInsider

TV Insider Original 'Saved by the Bell' star Lark Voorhies is speaking out about not being included in the revival series https://t.co/ukPEcFbMbS 2 hours ago

