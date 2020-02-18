Adi Nugroho RT @ThePlaylist: Dexter Fletcher To Direct A Reboot Of ‘The Saint’ For Paramount https://t.co/t1ryoeMuEw https://t.co/joy6YOobyJ 3 seconds ago

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: ‘Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher to Direct ‘The Saint’ Reboot for Paramount https://t.co/805fm9UUSW #Movie… https://t.co/nzJfmJ3R44 15 minutes ago

mosene RT @Collider: 'Rocketman' helmer Dexter Fletcher to direct 'The Saint' reboot for Paramount. https://t.co/XXRFfiEaCT 19 minutes ago

Alex Lincoln RT @MoviesMatrix: ‘ROCKETMAN’ Director, Dexter Fletcher, has been tapped to direct the reboot of ‘THE SAINT’ for @ParamountPics! Via: @Var… 22 minutes ago

Collider 'Rocketman' helmer Dexter Fletcher to direct 'The Saint' reboot for Paramount. https://t.co/XXRFfiEaCT 24 minutes ago

Rayden RT @comingsoonnet: Dexter Fletcher to Direct Paramount’s The Saint Reboot https://t.co/GwxIelo7a5 31 minutes ago

Alec Greer RT @Variety: #Rocketman' filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct #TheSaint reboot at Paramount (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/OJ7lfXzjDX 37 minutes ago