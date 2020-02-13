Global  

Rush Limbaugh: Trump Told Me to ‘Never Apologize’ for Pete Buttigieg ‘Gay Guy’ Comments

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Rush Limbaugh: Trump Told Me to ‘Never Apologize’ for Pete Buttigieg ‘Gay Guy’ Comments*Rush Limbaugh* claimed that President *Donald Trump* recently called him and advised him to "never apologize" for his disparaging comments about *Pete Buttigieg* being gay.
News video: Buttigieg Puts Trump To Work

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joked that if President Donald Trump won’t leave the White House, he would have him do chores around the hallowed halls.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn't taking "lectures on family values" from Rush Limbaugh.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn't taking "lectures on family values" from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the..

Joe Biden said that Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Freedom was an indication of the Trump administration's "depravity," and defended fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg...
A Fox News host has come under fire after she told a contributor not to bring up Donald Trump's alleged past infidelities during a conversation about Pete...
