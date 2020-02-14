Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod Blagojevich
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () President Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. According to ABC News, which cited “multiple senior level sources,” President Trump is “expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich,” ahead of his scheduled 2024 release. Blagojevich, who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois, […]
