Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod Blagojevich

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod BlagojevichPresident Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. According to ABC News, which cited “multiple senior level sources,” President Trump is “expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich,” ahead of his scheduled 2024 release. Blagojevich, who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois, […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence 01:45

 After spending nearly eight years in prison for his conviction on for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008, ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich will soon go free, after President Donald Trump...

Report: Trump Expected To Commute Blagojevich's Sentence [Video]Report: Trump Expected To Commute Blagojevich's Sentence

President Trump is reportedly expected to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Meets With President Donald Trump To Discuss Trusted Traveler Ban [Video]Gov. Andrew Cuomo Meets With President Donald Trump To Discuss Trusted Traveler Ban

Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday in an attempt to get him to lift a ban on New Yorkers from Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry; CBS2..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published


Trump commutes Rod Blagojevich’s sentence

Former Illinois governor and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant was serving 14-year prison sentence
FT.com

Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’s serving time in Colorado

President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of political corruption just...
Denver Post


