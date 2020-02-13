Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Game, Set, Perfect Match: The History of Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' Super-Private Romance

Game, Set, Perfect Match: The History of Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' Super-Private Romance

E! Online Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
You can run, you can hide, but ultimately there's no escaping Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's love. The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis champ first met in late 2001,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Enrique Iglesias confirms baby news [Video]Enrique Iglesias confirms baby news

Enrique Iglesias has confirmed reports he's a dad again after his brother let the baby news slip during an interview in Chile.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world [Video]Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world

Enrique Iglesias' brother has revealed the singer and his partner Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child into the world.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Third Child (Report)

Congrats may be in order for Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias! The couple reportedly welcomed their third child…just a few days after it was revealed that...
Just Jared

Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Enrique Iglesias has been partner Anna Kournikova's hero for a very long time. The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis pro began a...
E! Online Also reported by •Billboard.comBollywood LifeAceShowbizIndian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.