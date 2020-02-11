Global  

Constance Wu Went Undercover at a Strip Club to Prepare for 'Hustlers'

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Constance Wu went undercover as a stripper to prepare for her role in Hustlers! The 37-year-old Fresh Off the Boat actress opened up about her experience while recently stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I did work at a strip club to get ready for Hustlers,” Constance told host Kelly Clarkson. “I went undercover. I [...]
