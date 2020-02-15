Unknown T Cleared Of Murder Charge Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

He denies any involvement in the incident...



East London rapper *Unknown T* has been cleared of murder.



The rapper - who rocketed to fame with *drill anthem 'Homerton B'* - was arrested in relation to violence at a New Year's party in Old Street, Shoreditch.



The incident in the early hours of January 1st, 2018 claimed the life of 20 year old engineering student Steven Narvaez-Jara.



Unknown T was *charged by police with murder*, appearing at the Old Bailey alongside Ramani Boreland and Mohammed Musse.



*Sky News reports* that the rapper was left "shocked and traumatised" by the violence he saw at the party, but denied any involvement.



At the trial's conclusion Unknown T was found not guilty; Boreland was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two, and violent disorder, and Musse was convicted of violent disorder.







Rapper Unknown T cleared of killing man at New Year's Eve party https://t.co/V27amqgvzM



— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 18, 2020



