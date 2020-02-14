Global  

Jack Whitehall Shades Niall Horan at BRITs 2020 By Calling Him 'The Other One' in One Direction

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jack Whitehall is hosting the 2020 BRIT Awards right now and while announcing the presenters for New Artist of the Year, went ahead and shaded Niall Horan! Niall was presenting the award, and while introducing him, Jack said, “He was a member of the biggest boy band One Direction with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Niall Horan addresses One Direction reunion speculation

Niall Horan has addressed the possibility of One Direction getting back together as he stepped out at the Brits, saying: “We haven’t spoken about it.”
Belfast Telegraph

Niall Horan Shows Off Chest Hair at BRIT Awards 2020

Niall Horan leaves a few buttons undone as he arrives at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. The 26-year-old...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

