Niall Horan Was Asked Last Minute To Be a Presenter at BRIT Awards 2020
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Niall Horan crushes blue velvet while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. The 26-year-old “No Judgement” singer had sort of a last minute decision in attending the award show. On the carpet, Niall told Capital FM that he was mostly [...]
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Niall Horan spoke to Hits Radio on the 2020 BRIT Awards red carpet, and left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the BRITs. In advance, you're going to see loads of your friends and it'll be phenomenal.