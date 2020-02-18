Global  

Niall Horan Was Asked Last Minute To Be a Presenter at BRIT Awards 2020

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Niall Horan crushes blue velvet while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. The 26-year-old “No Judgement” singer had sort of a last minute decision in attending the award show. On the carpet, Niall told Capital FM that he was mostly [...]
