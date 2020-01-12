Brit Awards 2020: Who is Mabel's mum who won trophy 30 years ago?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, with four nods apiece. Capaldi's nominations include Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved," Album of the Year for his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published on January 12, 2020

Tweets about this