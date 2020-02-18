Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harry Styles Wears Lace Gloves For 'Falling' Performance at BRIT Awards 2020

Harry Styles Wears Lace Gloves For 'Falling' Performance at BRIT Awards 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Harry Styles sings his song “Falling” at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 26-year-old entertainer wore a pair of lace gloves as he sang out his ballad from his latest album Fine Line. During the show, Harry was also nominated for two awards. He lost [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Styles had yellow suit wish

Harry Styles had yellow suit wish 01:14

 Harry Styles had wanted to wear a yellow suit "for a long time" before the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (18.02.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts. Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack. Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:57Published

Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards [Video]Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards

After being banned from the UK five years ago, Tyler the Creator clapped back at Theresa May at the Brit Awards

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Whitehall asks Harry Styles about his Brit Awards ‘date’

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall pried into Harry Styles’s love life as he joined the former One Direction singer at his table during the ceremony.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Billboard.comPinkNewsLainey GossipJust Jared JrJust JaredE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

Billie Eilish Makes 'No Time To Die' Debut Performance at BRIT Awards 2020

Billie Eilish performs “No Time To Die” for the first time live at the 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 18-year-old...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.