Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance

Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Rod Stewart poses with his Faces bandmates at the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 75-year-old “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer looked dapper alongside Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones on the red carpet at the event held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rod [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020 [Video]Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance [Video]Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Grime star Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers when he takes to the stage at the BRIT Awards tonight (02.18.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sir Rod Stewart To Close BRIT Awards 2020

Sir Rod Stewart To Close BRIT Awards 2020With a special performance... *Sir Rod Stewart* is set to give the closing performance at this year's BRIT Awards. The British icon has been invited to...
Clash

Harry Styles Channels Professor Plum on Brit Awards Red Carpet

  Harry Styles dressed more suitably for a murder mystery party than the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 18) when he donned a...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance https://t.co/IxZwQH3rZZ https://t.co/SRRrpjxEHr 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance https://t.co/khFGtOaPtR https://t.co/OaIwLqWSX1 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance https://t.co/xTcrxInxbj https://t.co/EDK6zyxOA5 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Rod Stewart Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance https://t.co/rXpkNitUfl https://t.co/d1dlo1vj71 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Rod Stewart poses with his Faces bandmates at the #BRITAwards ahead of their performance! https://t.co/Iot9IYePvh 2 hours ago

theamazingjosh2

Josh RT @TVZone_: NEWS: Sir Rod Stewart has been announced as the headline act at this year's BRIT awards - he will close the show with a medley… 1 week ago

TVZone_

TVZone NEWS: Sir Rod Stewart has been announced as the headline act at this year's BRIT awards - he will close the show wi… https://t.co/4iOeEPzKfv 1 week ago

KylieCrows20201

@KylieCrows2020 RT @TheSun: Sir Rod Stewart to perform at Brit Awards 2020 and will close the show with 'medley of biggest hits' https://t.co/SqyCLHy4N1 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.