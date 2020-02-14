Global  

Billie Eilish Performs James Bond Theme With Hans Zimmer For BRIT Awards 2020

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish belts out a note while performing at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 18-year-old sang her new song “No Time To Die“, the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same name. For the performance, Billie was joined by her [...]
News video: James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Theme Song by Billie Eilish

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Theme Song by Billie Eilish 00:52

 James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Theme Song by Billie Eilish Listen to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish, the theme song for the 25th James Bond film In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend...

Billie Eilish admitted she has felt "very hated recently" and burst into tears as she won her first BRIT Award.

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey's chocolate wrapper.

Billie Eilish released her James Bond theme "No Time To Die" and suddenly, we're all 007 fans. "No Time To Die" will receive its live debut at the BRIT...
Billie Eilish's highly anticipated James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die," is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered...
