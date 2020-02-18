Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Courtney Love Hits the 2020 Brit Awards Stage

Courtney Love Hits the 2020 Brit Awards Stage

Billboard.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Courtney Love seemed thrilled to be back onstage at the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 18), when she came out to present the prize for group of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance 00:59

 Grime star Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers when he takes to the stage at the BRIT Awards tonight (02.18.20).

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Mugged at Knifepoint, Hits BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Days Later (Report)

Harry Styles puts on his finest for the 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. The 26-year-old entertainer is set to take...
Just Jared

BRIT Awards 2020 Host Jack Whitehall is Reportedly Looking for Love on This Dating App

Jack Whitehall matches his suit to his blue eyes at the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 31-year-old comedian – and host of the event for the third year in a row –...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Courtney Love Hits the 2020 Brit Awards Stage #Music https://t.co/RZkX6mxjVs https://t.co/lEUbMwgkzi 45 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Courtney Love Hits the 2020 Brit Awards Stage https://t.co/nKeoqNt0f3 #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/DEZ88UX2ma 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.