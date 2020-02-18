Fox News’ Napolitano Says Roger Stone Should Get New Trial: It’s ‘Pretty Obvious’

Frank Smith Judge Jackson Outplayed Trump By Making Roger Stone’s Sentence Pardon Proof, Fox News’ Napolitano Says - https://t.co/qfsf5VGPlM 4 days ago Tigermom RT @PoliticalDig: Judge Jackson Outplayed Trump By Making Roger Stone’s Sentence Pardon Proof, Fox News’ Napolitano Says - https://t.co/67F… 5 days ago Pamella Diane Smith RT @Margie007: Judge Napolitano Says that Roger Stone Should receive New Trial in Light of Juror’s Anti-Trump Bias - https://t.co/xuGzfvzcwP 5 days ago 🌘𝓛̲𝓾̲𝓷̲𝓪̲ Judge Jackson Outplayed Trump By Making Roger Stone’s Sentence Pardon Proof, Fox News' Napolitano Says… https://t.co/saB5EmU1Nh 5 days ago NotComey RT @notComey: ‘Bulletproof from a pardon’: Fox News analyst says judge in Stone case just made things tough for Trump: In the wake of Roger… 5 days ago NotComey ‘Bulletproof from a pardon’: Fox News analyst says judge in Stone case just made things tough for Trump: In the wak… https://t.co/KzpkCUlRKw 5 days ago Political Dig Judge Jackson Outplayed Trump By Making Roger Stone’s Sentence Pardon Proof, Fox News’ Napolitano Says - https://t.co/67FFJAc3UA 5 days ago RUCOFEFE @hartformemphis Wow...Judge Napolitano on Fox News very critical of the Roger Stone court case. He says Tomeka Har… https://t.co/rt8T8jTsuf 5 days ago