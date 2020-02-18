Global  

Fox News’ Napolitano Says Roger Stone Should Get New Trial: It’s ‘Pretty Obvious’

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Fox News' Judge *Andrew Napolitano* argued today that *Roger Stone* should get a new trial, given the reported anti-Trump social media posts from the jury foreperson.
Andrew Napolitano Suggests Trump Might Pardon Roger Stone Today: ‘Only a Pardon Can Fairly Undo This Mess’

Fox News Senior Judiciary Analyst Andrew Napolitano made plain that he feels that President Donald Trump may very well pardon  Roger Stone, on the very day that...
Mediaite

Tucker Carlson Says Roger Stone Trial ‘Partisan’ Judge Amy Berman Jackson ‘Deserves to be Impeached’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for Judge Amy Berman Jackson -- the judge behind the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser Roger Stone --...
Mediaite

