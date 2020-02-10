Global  

Sharon Osbourne goes platinum blonde and gives an Ozzy health update

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Sharon Osbourne traded her iconic red hair for platinum blonde. She debuted her new hair on CBS' "The Talk," while giving an update on Ozzy's health.
 Sharon Osbourne has ditched her signature red 'do for a platinum blonde look.

