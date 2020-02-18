Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon & More Headlining Ridiculously Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival

Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon & More Headlining Ridiculously Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival

HipHopDX Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The show also features Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ludacris, Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC & Usher to Headline Lovers & Friends Festival

Update: After the publishing of this post, Twista, Lil' Kim, and Mase all say they have no affiliation with the festival. Billboard has...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

LiveAndLearn92_

♈K I N G S H A D Y♈ RT @RapUp: The first-ever Lovers & Friends Festival is coming to L.A. with an all-star lineup including... 💖 Ms. Lauryn Hill 💖 Usher w/ Lu… 49 seconds ago

Casanova_Conf

Casanova Confidence RT @HipHopDX: Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon + MORE are headlining the ridiculously star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival 💖 https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

BargainsAtoZ

#This Just In Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon & More Headlining Ridiculously Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival https://t.co/zYHLF4fw0C Via HipHopDX 6 minutes ago

BookzPetty

Petty Pendergrass RT @BaddiezOnline: Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon & More Headlining Ridiculously Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival https://t.co/O97zrp… 8 minutes ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon + MORE are headlining the ridiculously star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival 💖… https://t.co/pDH4lcrGhA 11 minutes ago

SebDugan

Sebastian Dugan Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Lil Jon & More Headlining Ridiculously Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival https://t.co/v4SkmP0g2l 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.