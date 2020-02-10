Global  

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Can't Call Themselves 'Royal' Anymore (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be losing their “Royal” title after making announcing that they’re stepping back from royal duties. The couple has been ordered to drop the word “Royal” from their online branding “Sussex Royal,” and the order came from Queen Elizabeth, according to a report from Daily Mail on Tuesday (February 18). [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Charles praises 'super' Royal Shakespeare Company actors [Video]Charles praises 'super' Royal Shakespeare Company actors

Prince Charles has praised the "super" cast at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), after being treated to an eight-minute performance of The Boy In The Dress. The royal was on a visit to the RSC's..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published

Being From Different Countries Can Make Or Break Royal Relationships [Video]Being From Different Countries Can Make Or Break Royal Relationships

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to North America and stepping back from royal duties is a clear example of how royal multi-cultural relationships are difficult to maneuver. Veuer’s Susana..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth requests Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK for royal event: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be heading back to the United Kingdom sooner than they expected.
FOXNews.com

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brandThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their "Sussex Royal" label after deciding to step down as working royals.Following lengthy and complex talks, the Queen...
New Zealand Herald

