Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Can't Call Themselves 'Royal' Anymore (Report)

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be losing their “Royal” title after making announcing that they’re stepping back from royal duties. The couple has been ordered to drop the word “Royal” from their online branding “Sussex Royal,” and the order came from Queen Elizabeth, according to a report from Daily Mail on Tuesday (February 18). [...] 👓 View full article

