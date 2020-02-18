Global  

Harry Styles Calmly Handles Knife-point Robbery in London

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The One Direction star appears to recover rather quickly after the incident as the singer arrives looking bright and stylish at the 2020 BRIT Awards at The 02 Arena in London.
