Salman Khan not to return to host Bigg Boss next season?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss host Salman Khan may not return as host next season because he is apparently unhappy with Sidharth Shukla winning season 13 of the show, according to the buzz.

While netizens started alleging the final result was biased in favour of Sidharth shortly after he won the show this past weekend, sources state host Salman...
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on 'best friend' Sidharth, future with Arhaan 04:29

 Rashami Desai commented on her experience in Bigg Boss Season 13.

