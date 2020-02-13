Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Netflix' Taj Mahal 1989 Web Series Review: Chaotic story weaved with love and politics

Netflix' Taj Mahal 1989 Web Series Review: Chaotic story weaved with love and politics

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
*Taj Mahal 1989
On: Netflix
Episodes: 7
Directed By: Pushpendra Nath Misra
Cast: Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Anud Singh Dhaka, Neeraj Kabi
Rating: 
*

Love in the time of politics in 1989 - this is the first thought that comes to mind about Pushpendra Nath Misra's Taj Mahal 1989. Showcasing two different...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Taj Mahal's City Gets Renovation in Preparation of President Trump’s Visit

Taj Mahal's City Gets Renovation in Preparation of President Trump’s Visit 00:38

 The Indian city where the Taj Mahal is located is getting a little renovation ahead of president Donald Trump’s visit. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump may visit Taj Mahal, beautification drive begins in Agra [Video]President Trump may visit Taj Mahal, beautification drive begins in Agra

President Trump may visit Taj Mahal, beautification drive begins in Agra

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Enjoy food up in air with view of Taj Mahal [Video]Enjoy food up in air with view of Taj Mahal

Enjoy food up in air with view of Taj Mahal

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neeraj Kabi: We lack actors of calibre

Known for his acting chops, The Ship of Theseus (2012) and Talvar (2015) actor Neeraj Kabi, features in Netflix's new series, Taj Mahal 1989, which takes on love...
Mid-Day

Taj Mahal 1989: Finding meaning of love in the 80s

Starring ensemble cast of Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain and Sheeba Chaddha with young actors like Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan and Paras...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.