Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2020 Brit Awards After-Party
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Fancy seeing you here! Kendall Jenner made a surprise (and shimmery!) appearance at Sony's 2020 Brit Awards after-party in London on Tuesday, where she reunited with ex-boyfriend...
Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public...