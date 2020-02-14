Global  

Prince Harry Spotted Going on a Very Un-Royal Grocery Run!

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry takes care of some very un-royal errands! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex was all smiles while stopping by a grocery store on Sunday (February 16) on Vancouver Island, TMZ reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry He appeared to be picking up two sandwiches to-go. Harry sported a puffy jacket, [...]
