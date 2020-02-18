Boosie Badazz Goes on Transphobic Rant Against Dwyane Wade for Supporting 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya: 'You Gone Too F--king Far'
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Much like Young Thug and his recent commentary on social media, Boosie Badazz is criticizing Dwyane Wade. The 37-year-old rapper spoke out in a transphobic rant on Instagram on Tuesday (February 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwyane Wade “I gotta say something about this s–t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f–king [...]
