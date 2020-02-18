Global  

Boosie Badazz Goes on Transphobic Rant Against Dwyane Wade for Supporting 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya: 'You Gone Too F--king Far'

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Much like Young Thug and his recent commentary on social media, Boosie Badazz is criticizing Dwyane Wade. The 37-year-old rapper spoke out in a transphobic rant on Instagram on Tuesday (February 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwyane Wade “I gotta say something about this s–t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f–king [...]
News video: Dwyane Wade says daughter Zaya knew her gender identity at 3 years old

Dwyane Wade says daughter Zaya knew her gender identity at 3 years old 01:09

 Dwyane Wade opened up about his daughter Zaya's gender identity on 'Good Morning America'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child [Video]Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Dwyane Wade opened up about his 12-year-old child’s transgender journey during a recent interview with Good Morning America — and evidently Boosie Badazz couldn’t help himself from weighing..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:57Published

Dwyane Wade Says Daughter Zaya Knew Her Gender Identity at 3 Years Old [Video]Dwyane Wade Says Daughter Zaya Knew Her Gender Identity at 3 Years Old

Dwyane Wade Says Daughter Zaya Knew Her Gender Identity at 3 Years Old Dwyane Wade opened up about his daughter Zaya's gender identity on 'Good Morning America.' Dwyane Wade, via 'Good Morning..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Goes on Transphobic Rant Over Dwyane Wade & His Daughter Zaya

Earlier this month, Dwyane Wade announced his support for his 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl. The open-minded parenting...
Billboard.com Also reported by •AceShowbizE! OnlineSOHHTMZ.com

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Has Known She's Transgender Since Age 3

According to the Miami Heat alum in a new interview on 'Good Morning America', the 12-year-old Zaya has identified herself as a girl since she's only three years...
AceShowbiz


