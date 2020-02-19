Global  

Sanders Hedges at CNN Town Hall, Won’t Rule Out Taking Bloomberg’s Money in General Election Against Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders initially dodged a direct question and then after a follow-up, didn’t rule out accepting 2020 rival Mike Bloomberg’s offer of hundreds of millions of dollars in general election support, saying that “right now” he didn’t think he would need the help. Speaking at a CNN town hall in Nevada just a […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders And AOC Split On 'Medicare For All'

Sanders And AOC Split On 'Medicare For All' 00:33

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently softened her once hardlined stance on 'Medicare for All.' She said it wouldn't be the end of the world if there was a compromise on the issue. Bernie Sanders says it would be the end of the world if they compromised on Medicare for All. At a CNN town hall on Tuesday...

