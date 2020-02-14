Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may no longer be able to use 'Sussex Royal' branding: reports

Margaret H RT @TruthInBytes: Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative 'Sussex Royal' brand that they hoped to use to build new l… 12 seconds ago

Guccigirl Harrys the errand boy picking up sandwiches... Prince Harry Makes Sandwich Run in Canada https://t.co/yrvDaDmDU0 via @TMZ 24 seconds ago

LouLou 🐾 RT @michaelbd: YAAAAS Queen, only semi-ironically. https://t.co/PnbbkQMP79 39 seconds ago

maryj RT @grazia747: LONG LIVE HM THE QUEEN! The Queen BANS Harry and Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand that cost them thousands of pounds t… 1 minute ago

HRH, THE Duchess of The Universe × Infinity Wtf is happening??? Harry is such a LIAR!!!! 😂😂😂 The saddest bit is the comments are barely about this story. https://t.co/Q7hUHJCSUT 1 minute ago

Soren RT @duchessmegfan: John Oliver Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Time “I think they’ve absolutely done the right thing. I think… 1 minute ago

Puck Princess 🧡🇨🇦💙 RT @DailyMailUK: EXCLUSIVE: Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan from using 'Sussex Royal' brand https://t.co/QvKzcnBPMk 2 minutes ago