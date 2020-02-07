Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

E! Online Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
They're on their way to being one big, happy family! Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee. The couple announced on Tuesday evening that they were engaged with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name [Video]Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name

Jenna Dewan has legally dropped Channing Tatum's surname from her name, after filing papers in court last week to request the change.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored [Video]Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally restore her maiden name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jenna Dewan announces her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee

Actress Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee, nearly two years after splitting from Channing Tatum.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •TMZ.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged! See the Ring - https://t.co/lii7p05a2F https://t.co/fAmJlvAi9w 2 minutes ago

_itsyayi

Sarai RT @enews: Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee https://t.co/kdUs8ndVzv 3 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Jenna Dewan Is Engaged! Relive Her and Steve Kazee's Love Story https://t.co/Nid5xZ8AL9 https://t.co/ubnuN757Kp 4 minutes ago

RickyPaquiot225

Ricky Paquiot RT @etnow: 💍 Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged!! 💍 https://t.co/O2AuhLMBUk 6 minutes ago

leannersghost

🦥 RT @DPD_: "Jenna Dewan" and "Steve Kazee" are engaged. Will their "wedding hashtag" be: 9 minutes ago

wsnewsco

WS News CO Jenna Dewan Is Engaged! Relive Her and Steve Kazee’s Love Story https://t.co/nByige2XaZ https://t.co/zHc2maiC4U 9 minutes ago

readsector

readsector Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant actress shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/jR770yNoVT https://t.co/wWJn8yE2YZ 12 minutes ago

TracyWrights

Tracy Wright RT @DailyMailCeleb: Pregnant Jenna Dewan shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/UGWuVg0aib 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.