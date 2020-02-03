Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ben Affleck Confesses He Regrets Divorcing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Confesses He Regrets Divorcing Jennifer Garner

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The two-time Academy Award winner admits in a new interview that his divorce from the '13 Going on 30' actress is the 'biggest regret of my life' and reveals his drinking problem is the cause of his marital issues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce 00:38

 Ben Affleck's "biggest regret" in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner, whom he split with in June 2015 following a decade of marriage.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Divorce is Ben Affleck’s ‘biggest regret' [Video]Divorce is Ben Affleck’s ‘biggest regret'

Movie star Ben has opened up about his drinking problems and his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, revealing that the booze was partly to blame for that.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

FINDING THE WAY BACK Movie - Ben Affleck [Video]FINDING THE WAY BACK Movie - Ben Affleck

FINDING THE WAY BACK Movie Trailer HD - Ben Affleck - Plot synopsis: Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck Says Divorcing Jennifer Garner Is The ‘Biggest Regret’ Of His Life

Here is what he said
Daily Caller

Ben Affleck says divorce from Jennifer Garner is ‘biggest regret of my life’

Ben Affleck has opened up on his battle with alcohol and his split from Jennifer Garner, describing the divorce as the “biggest regret of my life”.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Ben Affleck Confesses He Regrets Divorcing Jennifer Garner https://t.co/eoJqCTWxXE #Gossip 10 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Ben Affleck Confesses He Regrets Divorcing Jennifer Garner https://t.co/yiNfW8i7xM https://t.co/zd0lxmKSaU 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.