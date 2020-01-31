Eminem Comes Through Clutch W/ Huge Dr. Dre Birthday Shout-Out: “Everybody Just Follow Me” Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem is putting big respect on the Doc’s name. The hip-hop



The post Eminem Comes Through Clutch W/ Huge Dr. Dre Birthday Shout-Out: “Everybody Just Follow Me” appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Eminem is putting big respect on the Doc’s name. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to acknowledge Dr. Dre‘s born day. Big Facts: On Tuesday, Slim Shady hit up his social media pages to encourage followers to wish Dre a happy birthday. On A Related Note: In December 2019, Dre landed at the […]The post Eminem Comes Through Clutch W/ Huge Dr. Dre Birthday Shout-Out: “Everybody Just Follow Me” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Eminem & Dr. Dre salute 50 Cent at Walk of Fame Ceremony Eminem and Dr. Dre saluted 50 Cent as the rapper was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this