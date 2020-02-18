Global  

End of feud? Amar Singh tweets 'regret for overreaction' against Amitabh Bachchan

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were once good friends but their friendship soured a few years back
Amar Singh apologises to Amitabh Bachchan and his family for his past behaviour

Amar Singh, who once used to be an inseparable part of the Bachchan family, had used the harshest words against the Big B's wife - Jaya Bachchan.
Zee News

