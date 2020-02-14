Global  

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Reunite at BRIT Awards 2020 After-Party!

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are having a reunion! The two were seen reuniting on Tuesday night (February 18) at Sony’s 2020 BRIT Awards After-Party at The Standard in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall and Harry have been romantically linked multiple times over the years, but they’ve [...]
 Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public...

