Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The cause of Dr. Amie Harwick‘s death, the ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, has been revealed. The therapist’s autopsy confirmed that she died due to homicide, the LA Medical Examiner reported on Tuesday (February 18). Specifically, Amie died of blunt force trauma to her head and torso. There was also “evidence of manual strangulation,” according to [...]
Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday. Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Harwick was killed following a fall from a balcony after an alleged attack...
Price is Right host, Drew Carey’s last known relationship was with Dr. Amie Harwick. The therapist died tragically on February 15, 2020 and an ex-boyfriend was... Earn The Necklace Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chrislo RT @ShawnG927: Amie Harwick, the ex fiancée of Price is Right host Drew Carey was tragically murdered last week, after an ex threw her off… 10 minutes ago
Kelly (((E))) RT @kelseydarragh: fucking enraged to hear this news...she was my therapist. ...we spoke in detail about my past history w domestic abuse.… 11 minutes ago
BritneySpearsNorge Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Claimed Murder Suspect Threw Her Out of Car https://t.co/cgBNQi1Qpg 16 minutes ago