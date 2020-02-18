Global  

Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The cause of Dr. Amie Harwick‘s death, the ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, has been revealed. The therapist’s autopsy confirmed that she died due to homicide, the LA Medical Examiner reported on Tuesday (February 18). Specifically, Amie died of blunt force trauma to her head and torso. There was also “evidence of manual strangulation,” according to [...]
News video: Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick 01:04

 Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday. Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Harwick was killed following a fall from a balcony after an alleged attack...

