Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Full Leopard Look for Love Magazine Party in London

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld made a big statement in her full leopard look while arriving at the Love magazine party in London, England on Monday night (February 17). The 23-year-old singer and actress met up with models Kaia Gerber, Iris Law, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and singer Charli XCX for the star studded party. Earlier in [...]
