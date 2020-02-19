Global  

Cole Sprouse & Haley Lu Richardson's 'Five Feet Apart' Getting Sequel 'All This Time'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Five Feet Apart is getting a sequel… sort of! The movie, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, was based off of the book of the same name, and the authors, Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott, penned a follow up called “All This Time,” which has a whole new set of characters. In All This [...]
