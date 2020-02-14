Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Klobuchar Addresses Flub on President of Mexico’s Name, Responds to Buttigieg: ‘This Isn’t Like a Game of Jeopardy’

Klobuchar Addresses Flub on President of Mexico’s Name, Responds to Buttigieg: ‘This Isn’t Like a Game of Jeopardy’

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Senator *Amy Klobuchar* got some attention last week for not being able to name the president of Mexico during a Telemundo interview.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Chuckles About Klobuchar and Steyer Not Knowing President of Mexico’s Name: ‘It Was a Surprise’

Elizabeth Warren alternately defended and knocked Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar for not knowing the name of Mexico's president, saying they were likely...
Mediaite

In interview, Klobuchar, Steyer can’t name Mexican president

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.