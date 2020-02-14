Global  

Justin Bieber reflects on attention he received after crying in public in 2018

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber opened up about the pictures from summer of 2018 that had made headlines after paparazzi caught the music superstar looking visibly upset in New York City. On Monday, the 25-year-old singer shed more light on the pictures in the ninth instalment of 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', his 10-part YouTube Originals docuseries....
 Justin Bieber is not afraid to shed a tear in public, insisting life can be overwhelming at times.

