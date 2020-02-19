Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring

Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Their engagement announcement is accompanied with a sweet picture of the Tony Award winner holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jenna Dewan engaged

Jenna Dewan engaged 00:39

 The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jenna Dewan Announces Engagement To Steve Kazee - See Her Ring Now!

Congrats to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee – the couple just announced their engagement! “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,”...
Just Jared

Nikki Reed Helped Design Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring With Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to Steve Kazee earlier tonight and one of the first celebs to congratulate them was Nikki Reed. But it turns out that...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.