Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring
Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 (
5 hours ago
)
Their engagement announcement is accompanied with a sweet picture of the Tony Award winner holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
10 minutes ago
< > Embed
Jenna Dewan engaged
00:39
The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Jenna Dewan Announces Engagement To Steve Kazee - See Her Ring Now!
Congrats to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee – the couple just announced their engagement! “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,”...
Just Jared
8 hours ago
Nikki Reed Helped Design Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring With Steve Kazee
Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to Steve Kazee earlier tonight and one of the first celebs to congratulate them was Nikki Reed. But it turns out that...
Just Jared
3 hours ago
Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
•
FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
The Wall Street Journal
Turkey
Asia
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
South Korea
Democratic Party
World Health Organization
Mike Pompeo
Macau
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Trump Tweets
Good Times
Cruise Ship
Immigration
Authority
Brit Awards
WORTH WATCHING
US Attorney General Considered Resi
UN calls for Syrian government to open humanitarian corridors
Afghanistan's presidential election: Ashraf Ghani declared winner
Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.