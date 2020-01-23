Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Motion poster starring Rajinikanth out!

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Motion poster starring Rajinikanth out!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
It's time for Rajini fans to rejoice! The makers of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls have just dropped the motion poster of the upcoming episode featuring south superstar Rajinikanth. It's sure going to be a fun ride as we see everyone's favourite Thalaiva going on a wild adventure with everyone's favourite adventurer Bear...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls [Video]Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Cara Delevingne bares all on Running Wild with Bear Grylls [Video]Cara Delevingne bares all on Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Cara Delevingne bares all on Running Wild with Bear Grylls The model joined the adventurer for his series to help keep clear her mind, and while learning important survival skills, she found herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

BossThalaivar

ThalaivarTheBoss RT @RajniFansTrend: Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked w… 4 seconds ago

Praveen6721

Praveen Kumar RT @BearGrylls: Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with… 9 seconds ago

BossThalaivar

ThalaivarTheBoss RT @Rajni_FC: Into The Wild with Bear Grylls (Thalaivar Spl) Motion Poster..... Verithanam #ThalaivaOnDiscovery https://t.co/Y5aF2Qm9dm 34 seconds ago

Praveen6721

Praveen Kumar RT @THTrollHaters: Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked wi… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.