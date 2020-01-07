'Saved by the Bell' actress Lark Voorhies says she feels 'slighted and hurt' over reboot snub

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Lark Voorhies is speaking out. The actress, best known for playing Lisa Turtle in "Saved by the Bell," recently visited "The Dr. Oz Show," where she talked about the show's upcoming reboot and her feelings toward not being included.
Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot [Video]Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Josie Totah is joining Bayside High in the modern update of the iconic ‘90s show.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


'Saved by the Bell' star Lark Voorhies says she feels 'slighted and hurt' about not being a part of reboot

"Saved by the Bell" cast members have also reunited for a dinner to celebrate "30 years of friendship" in 2019 which Voorhies was missing from.
USATODAY.com

"Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies speaks about mental illness on Dr. Oz

Lark Voorhies speaks to Dr. Oz about her mental illness on an appearance scheduled to air Feb. 19. 2020.
USATODAY.com


