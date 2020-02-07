Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.

The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster. Her boyfriend, Sam Ashghari, shared photos of the star in a hospital on his Instagram page, reports mirror.co.uk.

He revealed that the singer had fractured one of a "group...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Britney Spears in a cast after breaking foot bone

Britney Spears in a cast after breaking foot bone 00:31

 Britney Spears is recovering after breaking a bone in her foot.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears Pop-Up Museum Opens [Video]Britney Spears Pop-Up Museum Opens

Britney Spears Pop-Up Museum Opens

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Shortest Celebrity Relationships [Video]Shortest Celebrity Relationships

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Asghari Wishes Girlfriend Britney Spears a Happy 4th Valentine's Day Together With Cute Video - Watch!

Sam Asghari is sharing a sweet video message for his girlfriend, Britney Spears! The 26-year-old personal trainer shared a video with the 38-year-old pop icon on...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizBillboard.com

Taryn Manning Is Worried About 'Crossroads' Co-Star Britney Spears, Responds to Fans with Concerns

Britney Spears has many fans who are concerned about her well-being and it seems they have been reaching out to people in her life to have them check in on her....
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizIndian Express

Tweets about this

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @Punjabupdate: Britney Spears gets #Injured while #Dancing #BritneySpears #CinemaShowbiz #Entertainment #Hollywood -https://t.co/ymMvBIe… 5 minutes ago

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Britney Spears gets #Injured while #Dancing #BritneySpears #CinemaShowbiz #Entertainment #Hollywood -… https://t.co/xjt2IeG33V 7 minutes ago

Live_Samay

Samay Live Britney Spears gets injured while dancing https://t.co/RlJIJZwdQe 42 minutes ago

VdeshiUK

Vdeshi Britney Spears gets injured while dancing "The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot… https://t.co/sq5Yhnw5BK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.