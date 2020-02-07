Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.



The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster. Her boyfriend, Sam Ashghari, shared photos of the star in a hospital on his Instagram page, reports mirror.co.uk.



He revealed that the singer had fractured one of a "group... 👓 View full article

