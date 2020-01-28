Five Key Points From BRIT Awards 2020 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was a helluva night...



So that was the *BRIT Awards 2020*.



The actual awards process seems to get longer each year – the shortlist for the newly-christened Rising Star Award was revealed some months ago, with the winner Celeste being revealed before Christmas.



But there was something about last night’s ceremony. Reacting to ongoing criticism of its shortlists – so often dominated by white male artists – the BRITs have overhauled the voting academy, attempting to become more in tune with breaking currents in British music.



This year’s shortlist still gained criticism, but glancing at the final winners showcases some of the very best, the very brightest voices around.



From *Mabel *clutching her family to *Lizzo f*lirting with *Harry Styles* and *Dave’s* powerful, so powerful performance, it must surely go down as one of the best BRIT Awards ceremonies of recent times.



Here’s five key takeaway points.



- - -



*Mabel shows that family counts for a lot. *



30 years ago* Neneh Cherry* came home with two BRIT Awards, cementing her position at the pinnacle of British music. This year, it was the turn of her daughter *Mabel*, who won British Female Solo Artist.



The announcement sparked emotions scenes, with Mabel immediately clutching her mother, before giving her parents a shout out in her speech.



Her night wasn’t over, though, with Mabel also giving a stellar performance of her *Top 10 single ‘Don’t Call Me Up’*, complete with an army of yellow telephones.







Me: Maybe I'll give @Mabel a call, see what she's up to

Mabel: #BRITs pic.twitter.com/R2oGFXs89O



— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2020



- - -



*Dave is perhaps the most powerful voice of his generation. *



Dave has conquered all before him. The kid from Streatcham released debut album ‘Psychodrama’ last year, bowling over critics with his conceptual approach and winning the Mercury in emotional circumstances.



The South London artist made it a rare double, scooping Album Of The Year with his rightly celebrated debut LP. It was his performance, though, that seemed to catch most attention – a simple, stark take on his song ‘Black’ it includes brand new bars, with Dave labelling Boris Johnson a “real racist”.



The move sparked outraged from high level Tories, with Priti Patel pushed out on to news channels to label the claims “utter nonsense”.



One viewer was particularly exhilarated:







"We want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing

But Grenfell victims still need accommodation

And we still need support for the Windrush generation."@Santandave1 #Brits2020



— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 18, 2020



- - -



*Tyler gets the last laugh. *



At one point, Tyler, the Creator was *banned from entering the UK*. Using old lyrics against him, then Home Secretary Theresa May denied him a visa, essentially blocking him from gaining access to the country.



Fast-forward five years, though, and Tyler is on top of his game. Named Best International Male, he promptly dedicated the win to his now out of work political adversary, commenting:



"To someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it that I couldn’t come to the UK five years ago. I know she’s sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May."







Tyler, the creator:



“To someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it that I couldn’t come to the UK 5 years ago. I know she’s sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May.”

#BRITs pic.twitter.com/X9VAHMdLWm



— The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) February 18, 2020



- - -



*Billie Eilish is on top of the world. *



Every high profile artist will have a moment when everything – every single thing – seems to coalesce perfectly.



Right now, that artist is *Billie Eilish*. Demolishing *the Grammy Awards*, giving a poignant performance at the Oscars, she then unveiled her stunning Bond theme. Invited to perform the song at the BRIT Awards, her rendition – complete with help from brother Finneas, Hans Zimmer, and Johnny Marr – was moving, sweeping, incredibly assured.



Also winning Best International Female, Billie is at the absolute pinnacle of her game right now.



Is there any need to watch the BRIT Awards on television…?



Televised awards ceremonies are always a strange business. Often, the broadcast will be slightly out of sync with the event, to allow for swearing, unexpected nudity, and other potentially offensive titbits.



Which means that, increasingly, the real audience for the BRITs rests on social media. After all, you can watch the performances on YouTube, and then interact with other fans.



So why watch it on telly?







THIS IS IMPORTANT: The #BRITs winners are gonna be posted here before you see them on ITV, as the show in The O2 will be ahead of the broadcast.



Watch now: https://t.co/nhL1Al9J0F



— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2020



It’s something the BRITs themselves point out, but it’s telling that each year - pretty much without fail declining viewing figures will be used to propel think-pieces discussing the decline of awards ceremonies.



Yes, the BRIT Awards still isn’t perfect – the main awards remain frustratingly centred on male artists - but last night felt vital in a way the ceremony hasn’t captured in quite some time.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It was a helluva night...So that was the *BRIT Awards 2020*.The actual awards process seems to get longer each year – the shortlist for the newly-christened Rising Star Award was revealed some months ago, with the winner Celeste being revealed before Christmas.But there was something about last night’s ceremony. Reacting to ongoing criticism of its shortlists – so often dominated by white male artists – the BRITs have overhauled the voting academy, attempting to become more in tune with breaking currents in British music.This year’s shortlist still gained criticism, but glancing at the final winners showcases some of the very best, the very brightest voices around.From *Mabel *clutching her family to *Lizzo f*lirting with *Harry Styles* and *Dave’s* powerful, so powerful performance, it must surely go down as one of the best BRIT Awards ceremonies of recent times.Here’s five key takeaway points.- - -*Mabel shows that family counts for a lot. *30 years ago* Neneh Cherry* came home with two BRIT Awards, cementing her position at the pinnacle of British music. This year, it was the turn of her daughter *Mabel*, who won British Female Solo Artist.The announcement sparked emotions scenes, with Mabel immediately clutching her mother, before giving her parents a shout out in her speech.Her night wasn’t over, though, with Mabel also giving a stellar performance of her *Top 10 single ‘Don’t Call Me Up’*, complete with an army of yellow telephones.Me: Maybe I'll give @Mabel a call, see what she's up toMabel: #BRITs pic.twitter.com/R2oGFXs89O— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2020- - -*Dave is perhaps the most powerful voice of his generation. *Dave has conquered all before him. The kid from Streatcham released debut album ‘Psychodrama’ last year, bowling over critics with his conceptual approach and winning the Mercury in emotional circumstances.The South London artist made it a rare double, scooping Album Of The Year with his rightly celebrated debut LP. It was his performance, though, that seemed to catch most attention – a simple, stark take on his song ‘Black’ it includes brand new bars, with Dave labelling Boris Johnson a “real racist”.The move sparked outraged from high level Tories, with Priti Patel pushed out on to news channels to label the claims “utter nonsense”.One viewer was particularly exhilarated:"We want rehabilitation, now that would be amazingBut Grenfell victims still need accommodationAnd we still need support for the Windrush generation."@Santandave1 #Brits2020— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 18, 2020- - -*Tyler gets the last laugh. *At one point, Tyler, the Creator was *banned from entering the UK*. Using old lyrics against him, then Home Secretary Theresa May denied him a visa, essentially blocking him from gaining access to the country.Fast-forward five years, though, and Tyler is on top of his game. Named Best International Male, he promptly dedicated the win to his now out of work political adversary, commenting:"To someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it that I couldn’t come to the UK five years ago. I know she’s sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May."Tyler, the creator:“To someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it that I couldn’t come to the UK 5 years ago. I know she’s sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May.”#BRITs pic.twitter.com/X9VAHMdLWm— The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) February 18, 2020- - -*Billie Eilish is on top of the world. *Every high profile artist will have a moment when everything – every single thing – seems to coalesce perfectly.Right now, that artist is *Billie Eilish*. Demolishing *the Grammy Awards*, giving a poignant performance at the Oscars, she then unveiled her stunning Bond theme. Invited to perform the song at the BRIT Awards, her rendition – complete with help from brother Finneas, Hans Zimmer, and Johnny Marr – was moving, sweeping, incredibly assured.Also winning Best International Female, Billie is at the absolute pinnacle of her game right now.Is there any need to watch the BRIT Awards on television…?Televised awards ceremonies are always a strange business. Often, the broadcast will be slightly out of sync with the event, to allow for swearing, unexpected nudity, and other potentially offensive titbits.Which means that, increasingly, the real audience for the BRITs rests on social media. After all, you can watch the performances on YouTube, and then interact with other fans.So why watch it on telly?THIS IS IMPORTANT: The #BRITs winners are gonna be posted here before you see them on ITV, as the show in The O2 will be ahead of the broadcast.Watch now: https://t.co/nhL1Al9J0F— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2020It’s something the BRITs themselves point out, but it’s telling that each year - pretty much without fail declining viewing figures will be used to propel think-pieces discussing the decline of awards ceremonies.Yes, the BRIT Awards still isn’t perfect – the main awards remain frustratingly centred on male artists - but last night felt vital in a way the ceremony hasn’t captured in quite some time.- - -Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:22Published 1 week ago Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared to 2019. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Sunday's show was watched by 18.7.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this CLASH On top of the world: Billie Eilish ends awards season at the absolute pinnacle of her game...… https://t.co/bg8T78Vnb9 43 minutes ago CLASH From Tyler thanking Theresa to *that* Billie Eilish performance, here's five key points from #BritAwards2020… https://t.co/0wrsE9M83k 46 minutes ago