We Need To Talk About Dave's BRIT Awards Performance

Clash Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The best of all time...?

*Dave* has already climbed a mountain.

Still a young man, the kid from Streatham has notched up a number one single, and a number one album.

Said LP - the thoughtful, persuasive, challenging 'Psychodrama' - topped many a Year End poll on its release, and also notched up a Mercury win.

But last night was the big one. The BRIT Awards. An arena that, traditionally-speaking, has not been kind of black excellence in the UK.

Not that precedent held him back. Dave's 'Psychodrama' was Album Of The Year in emotional circumstances, and coupled with Stormzy's victory it was a strong showing for UK rap.

It was a night that culminated, as it rightly should, with Dave's performance.

Choosing to overhaul his outstanding song 'Black', the scene opened with Dave sat at a white piano, lights beaming down.

Simple but extraordinarily effective, he re-worked his own bars, labelling Boris Johnson a "real racist", while picking apart the media's treatment of Megham Markle and offering support for the victims of Grenfell.

Supremely powerful, we're happy to label it one of the BRIT Awards' all-time-great performances, something we believe posterity will only cement.

Watch it again now.

