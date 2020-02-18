We Need To Talk About Dave's BRIT Awards Performance

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The best of all time...?



*Dave* has already climbed a mountain.



Still a young man, the kid from Streatham has notched up a number one single, and a number one album.



Said LP - the thoughtful, persuasive, challenging 'Psychodrama' - topped many a Year End poll on its release, and also notched up a Mercury win.



But last night was the big one. The BRIT Awards. An arena that, traditionally-speaking, has not been kind of black excellence in the UK.



Not that precedent held him back. Dave's 'Psychodrama' was Album Of The Year in emotional circumstances, and coupled with Stormzy's victory it was a strong showing for UK rap.



It was a night that culminated, as it rightly should, with Dave's performance.



Choosing to overhaul his outstanding song 'Black', the scene opened with Dave sat at a white piano, lights beaming down.



Simple but extraordinarily effective, he re-worked his own bars, labelling Boris Johnson a "real racist", while picking apart the media's treatment of Megham Markle and offering support for the victims of Grenfell.



Supremely powerful, we're happy to label it one of the BRIT Awards' all-time-great performances, something we believe posterity will only cement.



Watch it again now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The best of all time...?*Dave* has already climbed a mountain.Still a young man, the kid from Streatham has notched up a number one single, and a number one album.Said LP - the thoughtful, persuasive, challenging 'Psychodrama' - topped many a Year End poll on its release, and also notched up a Mercury win.But last night was the big one. The BRIT Awards. An arena that, traditionally-speaking, has not been kind of black excellence in the UK.Not that precedent held him back. Dave's 'Psychodrama' was Album Of The Year in emotional circumstances, and coupled with Stormzy's victory it was a strong showing for UK rap.It was a night that culminated, as it rightly should, with Dave's performance.Choosing to overhaul his outstanding song 'Black', the scene opened with Dave sat at a white piano, lights beaming down.Simple but extraordinarily effective, he re-worked his own bars, labelling Boris Johnson a "real racist", while picking apart the media's treatment of Megham Markle and offering support for the victims of Grenfell.Supremely powerful, we're happy to label it one of the BRIT Awards' all-time-great performances, something we believe posterity will only cement.Watch it again now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

