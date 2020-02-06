Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > What's Next for the Cast of Criminal Minds?

What's Next for the Cast of Criminal Minds?

E! Online Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
It's time to say goodbye to the BAU. After 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, Criminal Minds is about to air its swan song, with its two-part series finale coming to CBS on Wednesday,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale [Video]Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale

Criminal Minds 15x09 "Face Off" & 15x10 "And in the End…" Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published

Criminal Minds S15E08 Family Tree [Video]Criminal Minds S15E08 Family Tree

Criminal Minds 15x08 "Family Tree" Season 15 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Prentiss and J.J. are faced with important decisions to make about their futures as the BAU travels to Beaumont, Texas to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The big jump in planned TV exits: Why 'Criminal Minds,' 'Fresh Off the Boat' set farewells

The 'Criminal Minds' and 'Fresh Off the Boat' finales mark a growing trend in networks announcing series departures - or cancellations - in advance.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.