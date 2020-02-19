Global  

Seventy-five years after Iwo Jima, grenade blast etched in memory of 104-year-old former Marine

Reuters India Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
On the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marines' landing on Iwo Jima, 104-year-old William White still has vivid memories of the exploding grenade that nearly ended his solo reconnaissance mission during one of World War Two's fiercest battles.
 104-year-old William White still has memories of the exploding grenade that nearly ended his solo reconnaissance mission during one of World War Two's fiercest battles. Colette Luke has more.

