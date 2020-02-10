Janet Jackson Reacts To GOOD TIMES Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois’ Death: “She Broke Stereotypes + Changed The Landscape For Black Women In Entertainment”

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

R&B singer Janet Jackson knows we’ve lost a legend. The popular crooner has come forward to remember the life of late former “Good Times” co-star Ja’Net DuBois. Big Facts: Janet went to Instagram Tuesday night with heartfelt words aimed at DuBois and her legacy. High-Key Details: “Good Times” actress BernNadette Stanis also spoke on DuBois’ […]



